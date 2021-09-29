Cardi B wore dramatic red feathers, sequins, and sparkly eyebrows for her first public appearance since giving birth to her son

Cardi B attends ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021. Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage

Cardi B made her first red-carpet appearance since giving birth to her son in feathers and sequins.

She had matching red, sparkly eyebrows for “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper announced that she gave birth to her son and second child via Instagram on September 4.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cardi B made her first public appearance since giving birth to her second child earlier in September.

The 28-year-old rapper made quite an entrance at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exibition as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday while wearing an extravagant red-and-pink outfit.

The ensemble included a showstopping sequinned dress with a plunging neckline, a satin train, and a halo of feathers. The outfit hails from Mugler’s 1995 couture collection, according to her stylist Kollin Carter.

The star paired the look with sparkly red eyebrows, opera-length gloves, and a ruby-clad choker.

Carter and representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on her look.

The event marked Cardi B’s first public appearance since giving birth to her son with Migos rapper Offset on September 4. The couple – who also share a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture – announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post from September 6. At the time of writing, they have not publicly released his name.

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B, who is known for her daring looks, has previously worn Mugler designs on the red carpet. For the 2019 Grammy awards, she wore an outfit that was inspired by artist Sandro Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus.”

As Insider’s Amanda Krause previously reported, the look featured a semi-sheer, pink-and-black Mugler dress that was adorned in pearls over a sheer bodysuit. The unique silhouette created a ruffle shape to re-create the woman emerging out of a shell as seen in the famous artwork.

Cardi B wears a Mugler design to the 2019 Grammys. Jordan Strauss/AP

She also donned long pink gloves, a collection of oversized pearls over her top knot, and a single pearl over her belly button.