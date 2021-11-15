Cardi B opened up about her natural hair journey to let others know there’s ‘no such thing as bad hair’

Cardi B frequently changes her hairstyle. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Cardi B spoke about natural hair in a lengthy Instagram post this weekend.

She said there’s a misconception that mixed-race people can’t have long hair.

Cardi also said she wants women of color who have tight curls to know they don’t have bad hair.

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to talk about her natural hair online.

The rapper shared a collection of pictures and videos to Instagram on Sunday that showed her various hairstyles from over the years. The first image showed Cardi as a child, where she had tight curls atop her head, and later images of her with everything from straight strands to short styles.

In the caption, she asked why people frequently tell her that she’s “supposed to have long hair” because she’s Black and Latina.

“That’s not true and very misleading,” she wrote.

“I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly,” Cardi said. “That wasn’t my case.”

She wrote that she’s had “problems” with her hair since childhood and that it wasn’t until a few years ago that she found “different methods” that work for her.

“Look at my length now,” she said. “They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long. It’s not true.”

“A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair, but that’s all we had to choose from,” she continued. “Also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. Now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and TikTok about how to care for our hair better.”

Cardi ended her post by saying that she wants “women of color with tighter curl patterns” to know that they “don’t have ‘BAD HAIR.'”

“There’s no such thing as bad hair, and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture,” she wrote. “ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”