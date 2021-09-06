Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their 2nd child together, a baby boy

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Saturday.

The “WAP” rapper revealed the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple with their newborn.

The couple’s son joins their daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, born in 2018.

On Monday, the “Up” rapper posted a photo of the couple cradling their newborn in a light blue blanket.

“9/4/21,” she captioned the post, including emoji of a dinosaur, a blue heart, and a bear. The mother of two gave birth to “a healthy baby boy in New York” on Saturday at 6:14 p.m. ET, Insider confirmed via a press announcement.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

It’s unclear what their son’s name is.

Cardi B first announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards in June.

The “WAP” singer showed her baby bump when she joined Offset’s group Migos on stage for their performance of “Straightenin'” and “‘Type S—.”

That day, she also posted an image from her maternity photoshoot. She went on to share additional photos.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” she captioned a photo of Offset cradling her belly. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

Another image showed the couple’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus (born in 2018), touching her stomach.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi B wrote, referring to her sister named Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

The on-again, off-again couple’s newborn is Cardi B’s second child and Offset’s fifth. He also has three children named Jordan Cephus, Kody Cephus, and Kalea Marie Cephus from previous relationships.