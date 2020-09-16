Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset after nearly 3 years of marriage

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017.

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset, according to court documents obtained by E! Online.

The “WAP” rapper reportedly made the separation official with court documents filed with a Georgia court on Monday.

The couple’s hearing is set for early November.

TMZ also reported that Cardi is seeking full custody of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

After marrying in 2017, Cardi and Offset separated in 2018.

They eventually rekindled their relationship and collaborated on numerous songs together.

The 27-year-old “WAP” rapper reportedly filed the paperwork with Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Tuesday.

E! reported that Cardi and her legal team called her marriage with Offset, 28, “irretrievably broken” and said that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation” in the court documents. According to People, Cardi B reportedly found out the Migos rapper had been unfaithful.

She also reportedly asked for child support from Offset, and according to TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary custody of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. The pair are reportedly due in court on November 4 later this year.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Cardi B and Offset have one daughter together.

From the start, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship had its ups and downs.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in February 2017 and secretly got married in September of that same year, despite Offset later proposing to Cardi at a concert in October 2017.

Shortly thereafter, videos surfaced online that purportedly showed Offset cheating on Cardi with multiple women.

However, the couple managed to patch things up and welcomed their daughter Kulture in July 2018.

In December 2018, Cardi announced in an Instagram video that she and Offset had broken up again and that they were looking into getting a divorce.

But once again, the rappers seemingly put aside their issues and continued their relationship, with Cardi even giving Offset $US500,000 in cash for his birthday in December 2019.

Representatives for Cardi and Offset didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

