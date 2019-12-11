Cardi B said she forgave Offset after a cheating scandal. Here's how couples can move on after cheating, according to an expert.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B explained in a cover story for Vogue how she forgave her husband Offset after he cheated multiple times.

“People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open,” Cardi told Vogue. “That’s including everything.”

Rachel Wright, cofounder of the Wright Wellness Centre and couples therapist, told Insider the steps a couple can take to move forward after cheating.

Cardi B explained how she forgave her husband Offset after videos of him cheating with other women emerged shortly after the two got married in 2017 in a recent Vogue cover story.

She said that after seeing multiple priests and praying on it, the couple made the decision to stay together and work on their marriage in spite of the infidelity.

Despite receiving backlash for forgiving her husband after the cheating instances surface, the Grammy award-winning rapper told Vogue that after reflecting on what marriage meant to her, she decided to work through the infidelity instead of ending the marriage.

While individual instances of cheating and long-term affairs can be deal breakers for many people in relationships, some like Cardi and Offset make the decision to work through their differences and attempt to reach true forgiveness – but this process is far from easy.

Rachel Wright, cofounder of the Wright Wellness Centre and a couples therapist, told Insider that while the process of reconciliation can be difficult, it can actually make a relationship better if done successfully.

“Sometimes couples can actually come out stronger after a breach of trust or infidelity,” Wright said.

Wright shared the three best steps that couples can take to heal their relationship after instances of infidelity.

Go to therapy.

NoSystem images/ Getty Images

Because so many different kinds of emotions can come up when dealing with infidelity in a relationship, Wright said it’s important to have a trained professional make sense of what’s happening between partners that may have contributed to the cheating.

“You’re going to need to understand what happened, even though that’s really painful and hard to hear,” Wright said.

While therapy is no guarantee that a relationship can be repaired after a cheating incident, Wright said that a skilled therapist can help provide a clear plan to process the situation and give couples the best possible chance of fixing any harm that’s been done.

“It’s like using a GPS instead of wandering around the streets,” Wright said. “You may get to the same destination – but it will be a heck of a lot easier with your GPS.”

Don’t make a rash decision.

Wright said that though cheating can be a high-intensity situation that elicits quick responses, it’s important to not rush to make any kind of decision without fully trying to work through the situation with your partner.

“You know how it’s not great to go grocery shopping when you’re hungry? The same logic goes towards making decisions about your relationship while you’re hurt,” Wright said.

Process your emotions.

While Wright recommends therapy as the primary way to help process the cheating incident, other activities like journaling, support groups, talking to a friend, or watching sad shows or movies can all be tools to help understand where you are emotionally after dealing with infidelity in your partnership.

And, if all else fails, Wright said there’s no shame in shedding a few (or many) tears.

“I like to call crying emotional sweating because it’s truly a release. Just like we have to sweat to regulate our body temperature, we need to cry to regulate our emotions,” Wright said. “Let those tears flow, baby.”

