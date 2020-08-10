Cardi B said that she was nervous to meet Megan Thee Stallion before collaborating on 'WAP'

YouTube Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in the ‘WAP’ music video.

In an interview with Tidal, Cardi B said that she was nervous to meet Megan Thee Stallion before collaborating on their new song, “WAP.”

The rapper said that in her experience, it can sometimes be hard for female rappers to work together because critics tend to want to “pit them against one another.”

“I’m a really shy person, and even when it comes to females, I get even more shy,” Cardi B said in the Tidal interview.

Cardi B said that when the two started collaborating on “WAP,” it was “so smooth, so easy.”

In a video interview for streaming service Tidal, Cardi B said that despite her energetic music, she often struggles with shyness.

Cardi B also spoke about the making of her new song, “WAP,” with Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper told Tidal’s Elliott Wilson that she long envisioned Megan Thee Stallion working with her on “WAP,” but that she struggled to break out of her shell and reach out about starting the collaboration.

“A lot of collabs that I haven’t made yet – it’s really because of my shyness,” Cardi B told Wilson.

Cardi B said that she first met Megan Thee Stallion because the musicians’ respective wardrobe stylists connected them.

“We started having girly conversations – just funny stuff,” Cardi B said of her friendship with Megan Thee Stallion. “A couple of days later, we start sending tracks to each other.”

The rapper added that in her experience, it can sometimes be hard for female rappers to work together because critics tend to “pit them against one another.”

“If you don’t like a female rapper’s pictures enough, they will claim that y’all don’t get along,” Cardi B said.

She added that collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion on “WAP” was “so smooth, so easy.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are facing backlash for featuring Kylie Jenner in the music video for ‘WAP’

Jenner has previously been accused of appropriating Black culture, which is why her appearance in the “WAP” video drew criticism.

Some fans of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion pointed out that there are plenty of other Black artists who could have been included in the video instead of Jenner.

A Change.org petition to remove Jenner from the video was has nearly 60,000 signatures at the time of writing.

On Friday, Cardi B appeared to defend Jenner’s feature in the music video by sharing a message thanking all the women who appeared in “WAP.”

“I wanna say thank you to every woman that was a part of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means a lot to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential,” Cardi B tweeted.

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

