Cardi B mocked conservative pundit Ben Shapiro after he condemned explicit 'WAP' lyrics

YouTube Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in ‘WAP.’

Cardi B mocked the conservative pundit Ben Shapiro after he broke down and condemned the lyrics for her new single “WAP.”

The New York rapper said: “I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP,” and shared fan-made remixes of Shapiro’s video.

Shapiro is amongst a growing list of conservatives to express their opinions on the new single. Shapiro said in a video for The Daily Wire: “This is what feminists fought for. This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s ’cause you’re a misogynist, see?”

Rapper Cardi B has responded to the conservative political pundit Ben Shapiro after he condemned the explicit lyrics of her new song featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.”

The New York rapper tweeted: “I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP,” and continued to repost a collection of fan-made memes and remakes of Shapiro reciting “WAP” lyrics on his internet talk show.

I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP. https://t.co/R9vBknfek8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2020

Multiple images tweeted compared Shapiro to “The Simpsons'” Waylon Smithers in an episode where he covers his eyes as strippers dance around him.

Shapiro, the co-founder and editor of the conservative website The Daily Wire, broke down the lyrics of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song in what is now a viral clip.

Ben Shapiro reads "WAP" lyrics pic.twitter.com/bIVH1Pnwvx — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 10, 2020

“Wet a– P-word, P-word is female genitalia,” Shapiro clarified while reciting Cardi B’s verse.

After his acapella rendition, Shapiro condemned the lyrics, saying: “This is what feminists fought for. This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s ’cause you’re a misogynist, see?”

“WAP” is Cardi B’s latest viral hit, and has picked up the number one spot on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify whilst dominating discussion around censorship and sexuality on social media. Since the song’s release, several conservative politicians and commentators have condemned its explicit nature.

James Bradley, a Republican currently running for California Congress, tweeted his opinion on the song.

“#WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!” Bradley wrote.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new "song" The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model! — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) August 7, 2020

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have also awoken “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, who described the “WAP” music video as “Lurid,” and criticised the pair’s use of exotic big cats saying that they potentially used “big cat pimps” to procure the exotic animals for the video.

Watch the music video for “WAP” below:

