'Well, hello there, Joe': Cardi B interviews Biden about the pandemic, Trump, racial justice, and college affordability

Prince Williams and Drew Angerer, via Getty Images Cardi B and Joe Biden.

Cardi B interviewed the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, for Elle magazine’s September issue.

The 27-year-old rapper and actress focused on policy issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice, college affordability, and healthcare.

“I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out,” she told Biden.

“I’ll make mistakes as president, but I’ll admit to the mistakes I make, and you’re never going to have to wonder whether I’ll keep my word,” Biden said.

While Joe Biden may not be holding as many press conferences or sit-down interviews compared with his opponent, Cardi B was able to snag a one-on-one with the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The interview was published online Monday as part of Elle magazine’s September issue, in which the 27-year-old performance artist will be on the cover for the first time.

“Oh, snap. Is this real? Hi, Biden, how are you?” Cardi B said to start the interview.

“How are you? The name’s Joe,” Biden replied.

“Well, hello there, Joe,” Cardi B said.

The former vice president then introduced her to his youngest daughter, Ashley, who is a fan.

“You know the nickname she gave me when she was growing up? She called me Joey B,” Biden said. “So we may be related.”

After Biden and Cardi B talked about how hectic it was having kids, the presumptive nominee asked her what she’s looking for ahead of the election.

“I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out,” she said.

“His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to – we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job.”

“But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s OK not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be OK … Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

Cardi B shares her hopes and dreams for America in new interview with Joe Biden for @ElleMagazine. pic.twitter.com/AsgievjbDa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2020

The main policy issues Cardi B focused on were the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice, healthcare, and college affordability.

“And also what I want is free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare] because look what is happening right now,” she said.

“Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it.”

Biden stressed his record and promised the Bronx superstar that he would stick to straight talk with the American people.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that. Presidents have to take responsibility,” he said.

“I understand one of your favourite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth. Sometimes the truth is hard.”

Biden also praised millennials and young voters, telling Cardi B how high turnout in primaries and the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd had made him “optimistic.”

“You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history,” he said. “And you’re going to change things. I really mean it! I’m not trying to be nice.”

Asked whether he would deliver on campaign promises such as free public college for the children of families making under $US125,000 a year and other items, Biden reiterated his pledge to keep it real with the American people.

“I’ll make mistakes as president, but I’ll admit to the mistakes I make, and you’re never going to have to wonder whether I’ll keep my word,” he said.

