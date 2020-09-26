Chris Rock said he told Cardi B to throw rapping aside so she could pursue a career in comedy

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage and Jon Kopaloff/Getty ImagesChris Rock revealed to Jimmy Fallon that he once encouraged Cardi B to pursue a career in comedy instead of music.
- Chris Rock said he tried to get Cardi B to pursue a career in comedy instead of music, and even pitched a comedy show involving the rapper to a major network.
- “My kids showed me this Cardi B girl, and she didn’t have a record out or anything,” Rock told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”
- “And I was like, ‘We should go show it to,’ I’m not even gonna say what network,” Rock continued. “So I went – me, Cardi B, and her management – to kind of get a show going.”
- “It just never happened,” the comedian said. “But she told me about her rap at the time, and I was like ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good. You’re a comedy star.'”
- The anecdote ended with both Rock and Fallon praising Cardi B’s comedic abilities. You can watch the clip below, starting at the 7:00 mark.
