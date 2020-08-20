Cardi B called out Trump supporters who posted a video of their boat party set to 'WAP'

Gabriel Olson/Getty Images/@trumpsplans/Instagram Cardi B’s tweet calling out Trump supporters using her new single has received over 150,000 likes.

Cardi B retweeted an Instagram video of a “Trump 2020 boat party,” condemning the non-socially-distanced gathering and the use of her new song “WAP.”

“I’m callin the FBI on this festivity. They are not quarantining,” the rapper wrote in the post.

The tweet received thousands of comments from outraged viewers encouraging her to report the gathering – and one commenter identified the video’s creator by name.

Reef Shaw, who filmed the video and attended the party, told Insider that the boat party was held on August 2, before Hawaii imposed strict quarantine rules to curb the surging cases of COVID-19.

Shaw, who has since deleted his social media profiles, added that he was “surprised” to see the footage circulating on Twitter and has received death threats since going viral.

Cardi B may be celebrating her song with Megan Thee Stallion debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is not a fan of certain social media users co-opting the new single. The 27-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to condemn a video of an apparent boat party for Donald Trump supporters – footage which had since been set to “WAP.”

The clip, which was posted to the pro-Trump Instagram account @trumpsplans, shows partygoers dressed in “Trump 2020” and “Make America Great Again” apparel dancing on a boat.

Almánzar retweeted the video, writing, “Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song,” likely referencing conservative pundit Ben Shapiro’s now-viral video breaking down of the lyrics.

“Anyways this makes my a– itchy,” the rapper continued. “I’m callin the fbi on this festivity. They are not quarantining.”

Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song ?????……..Anyways this makes my ass itchy. ….I’m callin the fbi on this festivity.They are not quarantining pic.twitter.com/kL3kuKChAm — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 18, 2020

The tweet has since racked up over 150,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans urging Almánzar to follow through on the threat to contact the FBI, with some noting that the video’s location was listed as “Hawaii,” which has imposed an inter-island traveller quarantine and closed beaches and parks on Oahu amid surging COVID-19 cases.

Other commenters urged her to “copyright strike” the video for using her song – and some simply wanted to make WAP jokes.

“Apparently @iamcardib they don’t have a WAP to extinguish these flames tho,” one Twitter user quipped.

One commenter, who claimed to have gone to school with several people featured in the video, identified the clip’s creator as Reef Shaw, a film producer based in Hawaii.

Shaw told Insider that the video was filmed on August 2 before the new restrictions were implemented on August 6, noting that he had not thrown the event but had been in attendance.

“What they did was legal at the time,” he said, adding that he was “very surprised” to see the video re-circulating on Twitter.

The online response was swift – since going viral, Shaw says, he’s received “about 200-300 death threats” and his home address has been leaked. He’s also discovered social media posts describing what his car looks like. To protect his privacy, he’s deleted most of his social media accounts.

Instagram users behind the @trumpsplans account did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

