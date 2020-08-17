Cardi B says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should run for president after a fan posted a video of the congresswoman dancing to 'Bodak Yellow'

Christophe Archambault/AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images Cardi B supported a future presidential run for Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cardi B said that she supports a future presidential run for Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after a fan posted a video of the New York congresswoman dancing to “Bodak Yellow” on Twitter.

On Friday, the rapper reposted the video and tweeted: “She better run for president when she turns 35.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cardi’s tweet by referencing her new song “WAP,” commenting: “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020.”

Ocasio-Cortez is 30 years old, making her eligible for a presidential run in 2024.

Cardi B told fans on Twitter that she wants Bronx-born Democratic Rep.Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president.

The rapper’s support came after a fan posted a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing to Cardi B’s hit song “Bodak Yellow,” which the congresswoman shared on her Instagram story.

Cardi B reposted the video and responded: “She better run for president when she turns 35.”

Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 ???? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

Hours later, Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cardi B’s tweet supporting a future presidential run and referenced the rapper’s new hit song “WAP.”

Ocasio-Cortez commented on Cardi B’s tweet, saying: “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020.”

The congresswoman’s “WAP” reference seemed to entertain Twitter users and fans.

Cardi B should’ve had @AOC in the WAP video instead of Kylie Jenner. — Asmir Lalani (@AsmirLalani) August 15, 2020

when AOC gets elected as president and cardi & Meg perform WAP at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/f6tc4f7hoF https://t.co/aCdHs8lnbl — ???? (@kennyIives) August 15, 2020

In 2018, Ocasio-Cortez made history when she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. She is currently 30 years old and would be eligible to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Ocasio-Cortez posted the ‘Bodak Yellow’ video to tell fans that she couldn’t afford dental treatment before she was a congresswoman

“I had to get elected to Congress for me to afford dental treatment,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her Instagram story.

“This is my first time having health insurance in years, and even then it didn’t really cover the cost of this – but it did cover other doc appts so I could more easily save,” the congresswoman added.

She can be seen in the video showing off a new retainer with “Bodak Yellow” playing in the background.

Referencing the lyrics of Cardi B’s song, Ocasio-Cortez wrote: “In other words, I got a bag and fixed my teeth.”

The congresswoman used her own experience to point out a flaw in the American healthcare system.

“Except you shouldn’t need a bag to fix your teeth, get insulin, get healthcare,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez has previously championed affordable healthcare for all and told the Associated Press in April that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden needs to talk about a plan for providing health care for all if he hopes to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Representatives for Cardi B and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

