How To Turn Your Starbucks Gift Card Into Bitcoins You Can Spend Elsewhere

25-year-old Matt Luongo has started Cardforcoin, which will buy your Starbucks gift card from you in Bitcoins, usually at 60-70% of your card’s value to cover fees associated with conversion.

Since there’s no minimum balance required (e.g. you have a leftover card with 60 cents on it), Luongo hopes it’ll move people to acquire their first Bitcoins and start using the anonymous digital currency. Cardforcoin appears to be something of a Bitcoin missionary effort to get people interested in Bitcoin.

That’s all there is to it! Here’s how Luongo explains it on his site:

