Card Check: R.I.P.

It sounds like the Employee Free Choice Act, the law that would make it easier to unionize is dead. At least it won’t come up during this Congressional session. National Journal reports, via Marc Ambinder, that wavering Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter has decided not to support it, robbing the law of a critical vote.



When you factor in the Democrats on the fence — notably Arkansas Sen. Blanche Lambert Lincoln — there just isn’t the support in the Senate.

Business groups have been up in arms over the legislation, claiming it would rob workers of the secret ballot. Earlier this month, Wal-Mart was downgraded by an analyst on fears of the law. News of Specter’s decision hasn’t helped the stock today, however, which remains down about .5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.