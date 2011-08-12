Carbonite comes in at $10 a share

Carbonite, one of the companies still going public this week, announced a debut price of $10 per share. In a statement, it said that it’s offering 5,366,473 shares of common stock. Carbonite is set to go public on NASDAQ under the symbol ‘CARB’. The underwriters are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, William Blair & Company, Canaccord Genuity, Oppenheimer and Pacific Crest Securities. The price comes in at the bottom of Carbonite’s earlier range of $10 to $11, according to Renaissance Capital.



