The World Pumped A Record Amount Of Carbon Dioxide Into The Atmosphere In 2012

The world pumped 31.6 gigatons of carbon into the atmosphere in 2012, a record, according to the IEA.



It was a 1.4% increase from 2011.

China was the largest emitter — although its annual change of 3.8% was way down compared with previous years — followed by a clutch of countries from the developing world. The agency also notes Japan’s efforts to convert to renewables was not enough to reduce YOY carbon output.

In the U.S., emissions were way down thank in part to coal-to-gas switching, the agency said.

Here’s the full breakdown:

If we stayed at the 1.4% rate, global temperatures would be on pace to increase of 3.6 °C or more, the agency said.

