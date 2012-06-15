Carat Fuses Digital and Traditional Advertising Arms

Most of the firm’s clients still have separate teams, but they want integrated agencies. So Carat Fusion and Carat USA have merged into…Carat. One goal, says Sarah Fay, CEO of the new entity, is to stop treating digital as a fascinating little extra and make it more central to overall campaigns. Kate Kaye of ClickZ explains:



Though many agencies have made efforts to integrate traditional and interactive campaign processes, gaps remain. “We’ve always worked over the years to integrate the two,” said Fay. Yet, she said, digital components are often like a fast-food add-on, not fully considered till mid-campaign. “It’s like, ‘Do you want fries with that?'” said Fay.

The goal of the new streamlined operation is to create a process and structure in which ditching digital “can never happen,” according to Fay. “It’s about thinking with both sides of the brain and giving clients a strategy that incorporates digital right into the heart of the strategy.” That’s not to say digital will overtake traditional media, she stressed. Rather, the new process will call for planning all media together from the start to better synchronise multiple elements.