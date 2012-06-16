This App Will Help You Make Your Smartphone's Battery Run Longer

Photo: iTunes

If you’re a mobile warrior who cares a lot about battery life, you’ll want to take a look at Carat, an app we found out about via Lifehacker.It monitors the apps running on your phone at any given time and identifies which ones are draining your battery the most. Shut them down and preserve your battery!



It’s available for free in the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

