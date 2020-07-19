This $16,522 teardrop-inspired retro travel trailer can double in price with all available customisations — see inside

Carapate created an eponymous $US16,522 travel trailer that can sleep two adults and a child.

The teardrop trailer-inspired Carapate is produced in an eco-friendly manner and built primarily out of marine plywood.

Its maker offers a series of optional upgrades – what it calls “backpacks” – that allows the trailer to be semi-customisable.

All of the backpacks total around $US20,238 on top of the original price of the trailer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Carapate creates eponymous semi-customisable environmentally friendly $US16,522 travel trailers that can sleep two adults and one child.

The Carapate trailer look was first inspired by teardrop trailers, which was first popularised in the United States, according to Carapate.

Its makers then combined the teardrop concept with the company’s goal of being environmentally friendly by using marine plywood – which has insulating qualities and is both recyclable and renewable, according to the company – as the main building material for the body of the trailer.

This mission of being eco-friendly is also applied to the amenities and furnishings of the trailer: Carapate has a list of optional add-ons, which it calls backpacks, which include Earth-friendly upgrades such as LED lights and 105-watt solar panels to power the trailer.

These backpack add-ons also further capitalise on the modular arrangement of the trailer, making it semi-customisable and tailorable for whatever the customer wants.

Carapate is currently available for purchase in France and several other European countries, but its maker plansto expand sales to other continents in the coming months.

Keep scrolling to see the retro-inspired Carapate:

The trailer has exterior dimensions of 10.5 feet by 6.2 feet, which is then reduced to its interior dimensions of 7.9 feet by 4.6 feet. It also stands at about 5.6 feet tall and has a starting weight of around 992 pounds, allowing it to be towed by most vehicles.

Carapate The Carapate.

Natural light enters the trailer through three sliding windows and a skylight, the later of which has blackout blinds and a mosquito net. Blackout blinds, insulating curtains, and a tinting treatment for the other windows are included in the moon and sunglasses backpack.

Carapate The Carapate.

There are several standard storage drawers that can be accessed from both inside and outside the trailer, as well as a folding shelf, compartments, and cupboards.

Carapate The Carapate.

Carapate’s modular foam mattress comes in three parts, allowing it to double as a sofa during the day. And for added safety while lounging around in the trailer, its builders included a fire extinguisher and a smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

Carapate The Carapate.

Its exterior and interior colours can be customised according to Carapate’s colour chart. The company also included a black licence plate holder, matching rims, and updated tires in the style backpack for those who want appearance changes in the exterior details of the van.

Carapate The Carapate.

The lightning backpack includes outlets and power connection points, while the sparkle backpack allows the trailer to go off-grid while providing LED lights, sockets, and an 90 amp-hour battery, to name a few perks of the two backpacks.

Carapate The Carapate.

For those who want a more organised interior, the pelote backpack sets up four leather storage compartments, three canvas storage bags, and a canvas storage net on the walls of the trailer.

Carapate The Carapate.

And for clients who want a kitchen in their tiny home, the marmiton backpack comes with a foldable sink, stovetop with two gas cartridges, and a 12-litre water source with a tap and handle.

Carapate The Carapate.

The marmiton backpack can be used in conjunction with the corkscrew backpack — which includes cookware, cutlery, tableware, and storage sets — and the icicle backpack, which has a 40-litre cooler.

Carapate The Carapate.

Carapate also included two backpacks aimed at protecting the trailer. The first is the carapace backpack, which provides a waterproof cover, and the second is the shield backpack, which includes removable UV and weather protection fabric.

Carapate The Carapate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.