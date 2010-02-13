The Phone Of Warren Buffett's Hedge Fund Cutie Cara Goldenberg Has Been Ringing Off The Hook Today

Cara Goldenberg holding Warren Buffet’s wallet

Photo: facebook

Earlier today we wrote about the 29-year old hedge fund manager Warren Buffet asked out to lunch.Well, Reuters spoke to Stacey Asher, investor relations manager for Goldenberg’s $89 million fund.



And apparently Permian’s Manhattan office phone has been ringing off the hook today.

No news on what people want to hear from here.

Our guess:

What did she write in that letter?

Of course a meeting with Warren Buffet will help boost her fund’s cred. Right now her performance is only so-so.

Says Reuters:

After losing 12.9 per cent in 2008 when the average hedge fund sank 19 per cent during the height of the financial crisis, Permian came back to gain 13.9 per cent last year, according to marketing materials.

