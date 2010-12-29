Meet Cara Goldenberg: The Canny Young Hedge Funder Who Dazzled Warren Buffett With One Christmas Note

Cara Goldenberg holding Warren Buffet’s wallet

Well we know Cara Goldenberg is more than just a pretty face; she’s one savvy businesswoman.Back in February, we were introduced to the 29-year-old hedge fund founder after news circulated that she’d sent Warren Buffett a note over Christmas (because she knew that he liked to spend the holiday weekend looking over investment advice) with the analysis she and her partner had drawn up of their hedge fund’s top 10 stock holdings.



After which, the Oracle of Omaha invited her and her partner to Nebraska for a steak lunch.

We knew she was a Yale grad (she has a degree in chemistry), who was snapped up by Highbridge from the private equity group at Morgan Stanley, and then lured to Brahman Capital before she launched Permian Investment Partners.

But Fortune tracked down the now-30 year old blonde banker bombshell and now we have a little more insight into this rising star.

We’ve selected some of the interesting revelations from their interview with Goldenberg.

She speaks Italian and French.

At Brahman, Goldenberg was told to “go invest in Europe” with no budget constraints. She had total autonomy and within two years, about two-thirds of the fund’s assets were now based in Europe. “They didn’t give me a budget, it wasn’t “here’s ‘x’ dollars,” she tells Fortune. “It was, ‘find the best ideas and we’ll figure out how to prioritise.'”

Her success at turning around European car-maker Fiat was the reason a “famous hedge fund manager” invested in Permian when it first launched. Goldenberg says the hedgie said: “You had the guts when you were 23 to look at a company that no one else did. That’s why I believe in you.” Goldenberg had begged to meet with Fiat’s new CEO back in the day and when Brahman exited the rejuevanted firm, it was the biggest profit generator in the firm’s history.

Her strategy is to look for a great CEOs and management teams, and that generally guarantees success, no matter the dire straits that CEO’s company may be in.

