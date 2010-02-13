Meet The 29-Year Old Hedge Fund Cutie Warren Buffet Just Asked Out To Lunch

Cara Goldenberg holding Warren Buffet’s wallet

Photo: facebook

20-nine year old hedge fund manager Cara Goldenberg sent Warren Buffet a note just before Thanksgiving last year.She wrote that she knows how he likes to spend the holiday weekend looking over investment advice, and she included the analysis she and her partner had done on their hedge fund’s, Permian Investment Partners’s, top 10 stock holdings.



Jackpot idea!

Buffet invited both Goldenberg and Alex Duran, her business partner, out to Omaha for a steak lunch, according to BusinessWeek.

Above is a photo on her Facebook page that must have been taken just after the lunch.

We don’t know too much about Goldenberg, but she lives in New York in a $3 million apartment on Park Ave South. And two years ago, she founded Western-Europe focused long/short equity fund Permian with Alex Duran.

After graduating from Yale, she worked Morgan Stanley before moving to Highbridge Capital Management and later Brahman Capital Corp. Then she co-founded Permian with Duran and another partner she met at Brahman.

Read more on Goldenberg’s lunch with Warren Buffet at BusinessWeek.

