How Cara Delevingne went from massively successful model to Hollywood starlet by age 22

Cara Delevingne has been one of the biggest models for years now. She has garnered fame and a massive social media following, with nearly 16 million Instagram followers and 3.1 million Twitter followers.

Now, she is her leap to Hollywood. Her first major leading role is in “Paper Towns,” which was released in theatres Friday.

Prior to “Paper Towns,”Delevingne had roles in smaller films like” The Face of an Angel” and “Anna Karenina,” as well as some other short films and music videos.

She has already been cast in six more roles over the next two years, including as a main part of the cast for the highly anticipated “Suicide Squad” in 2016.

Delevingne will turn 23 next month, but she already has accomplished more than some ever do. Learn about how she got to where she is now.

Cara Delevingne - pronounced like 'della-veen' - was born in London on August 12, 1992. Her family history is extensive. She was born to Pandora and Charles Delevingne. She has two sisters, Poppy and Chloe. Poppy, pictured on the left below, is also a model. Her grandfather was a publishing executive and English Heritage chairman. Her grandmother was lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. Her godfather is a Condé Nast executive and her godmother is actress Joan Collins. She went to Francis Holland School for girls in central London before she was 16 and then moved to Beadles School in Hampshire in the south east of London. Delevingne got her first major experience with modelling when she was 10 years old for Vogue Italia. Prior, she had done some minor modelling for Cadbury Chocolate when she was younger. After leaving school in 2009, she signed with Storm Model Management. The founder of the agency, Sarah Doukas, who had previously discovered Kate Moss, was the one who discovered Delevingne. Her first catwalk appearance was at London's Fashion Week in 2011 for Burberry. She was soon crowned 'Model of the Year' at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. To date, Delevingne has appeared in shows and campaigns for Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Mulberry, H&M, Tom Ford, Zara, Givenchy, and many more. Karl Lagerfeld, the famous head designer and creative director of Chanel, even complimented her eccentric style by calling her 'The Charlie Chaplin of the fashion world.' Earlier this month, Delevingne broke off from her modelling agency and is now represented by an acting agent. She is really trying to make the transition over from one world to the other more than ever before. In the 2012 film adaptation of 'Anna Karenina,' she played the character of Princess Sorokina, alongside Kiera Knightley. In the 2014 film 'The Face of an Angel,' which was based off the real-life story of Amanda Knox, Delevingne played one of the main roles. Last December she also starred in a short film by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel with her good friend Pharrell Williams. Now she's in 'Paper Towns,' in theatres Friday, as the character Margo Roth Spiegelman. The film, adapted from John Green's novel of the same name, is a coming-of-age story where Delevingne's character runs away from home but leaves clues for the boy next door, played by Nat Wolff, to follow along. Delevingne is scheduled play the Enchantress in the 2016 comic thriller 'Suicide Squad' with co-stars Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and more. The trailer has already released and the crew appeared at the San Diego Comic Con recently to promote it. The transition seems to be in full force for the talented model who we'll soon be referring to as an actress.

