'Paper Towns' star Cara Delevingne says her acting career isn't a fluke

Cara Delevingne is known for her modelling career as well as her silly social media antics, but is now starring in the summer movie “Paper Towns.” At the premiere, Delevingne admitted that she’s always wanted to be an actress.

“Paper Towns” opens in the US on July 24th.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of Reuters.

