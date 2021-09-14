Cara Delevingne wore a ‘peg the patriarchy’ vest to the Met Gala. Here’s what ‘pegging’ means.

Cara Delevingne at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne’s wore a white vest that read “peg the patriarchy” to the 2021 Met Gala.

Originally coined by pleasure coach Luna Matatas, the message is meant to be a subversive one of empowerment.

Experts say it’s important to be communicative when people try pegging.

For the 2021 Met Gala, model Cara Delevingne wore a white bulletproof vest with a red statement across the front: “Peg the patriarchy.”

Pegging is sex act that consists of someone wearing a dildo with a strap-on harness and performing anal sex.

“It’s about women empowerment – equality, gender equality, you know – it’s a bit like ‘stick it to the man,'” Delevingne told Vogue.

The phrase is meant as a form of subversive empowerment. When she was interviewed by Keke Palmer on the red carpet, Delevingne recommended viewers look up the meaning of the phrase themselves, as explaining it on the red carpet might be a faux pas.

Pegging has become increasingly popular among heterosexual, cisgender men

As Marie Claire reports, the term “pegging” was first coined by sex columnist Dan Savage, who used it to describe “a woman anally penetrating a man with a strap-on dildo.”

Daniel Saynt, who runs sex ed workshops at The New Society for Wellness, told Insider in 2018 that pegging had reached a new high in popularity.

“It’s gained in popularity over the past 10 years with an increase in pornographic videos featuring the act and a new found comfort in men who have begun to realize that the reasons they’ve never tried anal is due to a fear of being identified as homosexual,” Saynt said.

“Through most of the past century, the media and society as a whole have taught men that it isn’t ‘masculine’ to enjoy anal sex. Many men have been trained to believe that if they enjoy anal sex they are on a path to homosexuality, even if they have never had sexual desires for men.”

Pegging as a political statement

“Peg the patriarchy” is a slogan playing on the image of a cisgender woman pegging a cisgender man.

Luna Matatas, a pleasure coach who sells merch on her website pegthepatriarchy.com, said she first coined the phrase and owns the trademark.

The point, Matatas wrote in an Instagram post after the Met Gala, is to reverse traditional gender roles – challenging the idea of cisgender women as submissive, being penetrated by cisgender men, who are portrayed as in charge.

Pegging safely

Pegging involves using a harness and dildo, as Insider previously reported, and it’s important to pick one that’s right for you. Some harnesses strap to the waist, but there are thigh and arm options too.

Experts recommend establishing boundaries and communication before trying pegging. That could include a safe word – or, word you say to stop sex.

Start slow, use plenty of lube, and communicate with your partner.