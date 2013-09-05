Meet The Scandalous Young Model Who Is Being Called The Next Kate Moss

This month, one model is expected to dominate New York Fashion Week.
Her name is Cara Delevingne, and she’s been called the hottest model to come out of Britain since Kate Moss.
Like her hero Moss, Delevingne, 21, has already seen her share of controversy.
She was criticised after conspicuously dropping what appeared to be a bag of white powder this year.
But her career is still hotter than ever.
From her beginnings in London, to her career controversies, her life story is a great one.
She has famous relatives: her grandfather, Sir Jocelyn Stevens, was a prominent newspaper executive and the chairman of English Heritage. Her sister is model and socialite Poppy Delevingne.
Cara is renowned for her bushy eyebrows, which have become iconic in England. British news outlets have claimed she is single-handedly responsible for a slowdown in the tweezer industry.
In 2012, Delevingne walked in shows for Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, Fendi, Stella McCartney, and more. Because of her popularity, British Vogue dubbed her the 'star face' of the season.
It was rumoured that Leonardo DiCaprio invited her to be part of his entourage for Cannes. She stunned the crowds in this black dress by Burberry.
This summer, she became embroiled in controversy after dropping what appeared to be a bag of white powder in front of paparazzi. H&M reportedly dropped her a few weeks later.
She also made headlines after posting a picture of herself kissing actress Sienna Miller at the Met Ball.
But Cara didn't let the controversy and media scrutiny get her down. She just landed her first leading role in the British film 'Kids In Love.'
