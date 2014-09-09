Models Use Instagram To Show Fans What They're Really Like Off The Catwalk

Nowadays everyone is on social media — individuals and brands, teens and mums. Everyone seems to have an Instagram account or a Vine presence or a YouTube series.
One of the interesting outcomes of this trend is that instead of maintaining the idea that these models must always look perfect, they become more likable and relatable to their fans when they post less than flattering photos of themselves.
Twitter lets us listen to what these celebs really think, and Facebook mainly just shows us a more curated profile of their public appearances, but Instagram gives us a unique window into the private lives of those who live in the public spotlight.
Thanks to Instagram, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the seemingly perfect lives of models like Chrissy Teigen and Cara Delevingne who have graced the covers of Sports Illustrated and Vogue.
Lots of their photos let us see a more down-to-earth, stars-are-just-like-us side of their otherwise very primped and tailored lives.
It’s refreshing, and completely different than the often very retouched images we see gracing the magazines we buy each month.
'On set with @kellyrohr being super models!' -Chrissy Teigen (@chrissyteigen), a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue frequenter who has also been featured in Vogue, Esquire, Glamour, and Cosmopolitan
'An aeroplane bathroom- nowhere else I'd rather be... ha!' -Hillary Rhoda (@hillaryhrhoda), one of the faces of Estée Lauder and a frequenter of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
'Take me back to the island...' -Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne), in the black and white tanks, won the 'Model of the Year' award at the 2012 British Fashion Awards
'Having fun backstage with @caradelevingne Love you!' -Miranda Kerr (@mirandakerr) is a Victoria Secret Angel
'This is how we do. By @jeromeduran @caradelevingne' - Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) and Cara Delevingne (left) are both Victoria's Secret models
'New #polaroids #jocelynchew #theface #model #nofilter pick your favourite.' -Jocelyn Chew (@jocechewbacca) was on Oxygen's modelling reality show 'The Face'
'Just Love This Cake So Much Good Night World' -Natasha Poly (@natashapoly) has been featured on 42 different Vogue covers
'Crazy faces with @caradelevingne and @kendalljenner backstage at Giles show #lfw' -Jourdan Dunn (@officialjdunn), with Delevingne (left) and Jenner (middle), is on Forbes' top-earning models list
'All the ladies!' -Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger), Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall's daughter, is a model for cosmetics company Rimmel
'growing a beard' -Liu Wen (@liuwenlw) is the first model of East Asian descent to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
'ok. i try again! #smile ?' -Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) has walked for designers like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu
'#AmfARgala2014 with my lovely ladies @realbarbarapalvin @missbiancabalti and @lara_stone!' -Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss), second from the right, has been declared one of the top 30 models of the 2000s by Vogue Paris
'I respect whatever makes you happy' -Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) is featured on the 2014 cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
'Regram @daymionm beauty of the day' - Cintia Dicker (@cintiadicker) was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition for five years in a row
'So much fun in Vegas last night!;)' -Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) has walked for designers like Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Prada, Miu Miu, and Versace
