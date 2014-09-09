Models Use Instagram To Show Fans What They're Really Like Off The Catwalk

Reuters/Instagram Chrissy Teigen shows a side of herself we’d probably never see in Sports Illustrated.

Nowadays everyone is on social media — individuals and brands, teens and mums. Everyone seems to have an Instagram account or a Vine presence or a YouTube series.

One of the interesting outcomes of this trend is that instead of maintaining the idea that these models must always look perfect, they become more likable and relatable to their fans when they post less than flattering photos of themselves.

Twitter lets us listen to what these celebs really think, and Facebook mainly just shows us a more curated profile of their public appearances, but Instagram gives us a unique window into the private lives of those who live in the public spotlight.

Thanks to Instagram, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the seemingly perfect lives of models like Chrissy Teigen and Cara Delevingne who have graced the covers of Sports Illustrated and Vogue.

Lots of their photos let us see a more down-to-earth, stars-are-just-like-us side of their otherwise very primped and tailored lives.

It’s refreshing, and completely different than the often very retouched images we see gracing the magazines we buy each month.

