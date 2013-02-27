Cara Delevingne Has Trademarked Her Name (But Not Her Eyebrows)

Photo: Burberry

Cara Delevingne, a model for Burberry and Chanel who is famous for her dramatic eyebrows, has trademarked her name, according to Refinery29. The Telegraph notes she has listed Cara & Co as the name of her company, with her father Charles as co-director: “Delevingne is also said to have trademarked her name against numerous product lines, ranging from perfumes, handbags and nail files, to umbrellas, key rings and perhaps more peculiarly – walking sticks.”



Walking sticks?

