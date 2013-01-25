Police Found Car Connected To Missing Hollywood Exec At A Drug House

Fox executive Gavin Smith has been missing since May 2012.

Police plan to search a grey SUV in connection with the disappearance of 20th Century Fox executive Gavin Smith. Back in May of last year, Smith went missing after he failed to pick up one of his children from school.



Wednesday, police found the SUV at a marijuana grow house in Granada Hills, according to Los Angeles radio station KFI.

“We believe that this truck, it’s possible this truck, may have been involved, but we don’t know yet,” L.A. County Sheriffs homicide detective Ty Labbe told reporters.

The vehicle belongs to suspected drug dealer, John Creech, the husband of a woman who authorities believe Smith may have been having an affair.

Creech’s wife, Chandrika, had met Smith prior to his disappearance at counseling sessions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Back in June, authorities searched Chandrika Creech’s home in connection with Smith’s case.

The last time Smith was seen was leaving a friend’s home in Oak Park in his 2000 Mercedes-Benz 420E. The car hasn’t been found.

HIs family set up the website findgavinsmith.com to aid in the search for Smith.

