This car-tent will keep your ride protected from the elements

If you are always worried about your car getting damaged, or maybe you just like a nice and cool car on a hot day, then this car-tent is the product for you.

From Lanmodo, the tent is secured on your roof with a suction cup, and unfolds with the touch of a remote. It can work on virtually any vehicle, and also doubles as a beach umbrella or camping tent.

It will retail for $US400, although you can get it cheaper when it goes live on Kickstarter.

