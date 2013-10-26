Guy Takes Joy Ride Down Philadelphia's 'Rocky' Steps

Cities have a lot of advantages over suburbs — including much cooler places to take joy rides.

One driver seemed to realise this on a recent night in Philadelphia, when he decided to rev his convertible down the steps of the city’s art museum — the same steps Rocky Balboa triumphantly climbed in the eponymous film.

Philly Chit Chat’s Hugh Dillon captured the scene, writing:

“I was driving down the Parkway towards home. I live across from the steps I know what looks normal there, two headlights didn’t fit that bill. I got stuck at traffic light w/cars in front of me, so video starts as he’s closer to the bottom.”

Check it out:

