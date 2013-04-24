China And The US Have Very Different Stereotypes For The Same Cars

The Shanghai Auto Show is in full swing this week, and automakers from around the world are showing off their latest products.



The Chinese auto market is a young one, but it is already the world’s biggest, and a key region for an industry that is still recovering in the U.S., and collapsing in Europe.

But to sell cars there, it’s more than a question of translating manuals and opening a few dealerships.

Over the last 30 years, according to the New York Times, the Chinese public has also formed some very strong opinions as to who drives a particular make and model and why — and those views are often at odds with how brands are perceived in the U.S.

For non-Chinese automakers, understanding those perceptions is key to putting more cars on the road.

