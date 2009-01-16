Car Spotted Leaving Bob Jaffe's House Day Of Gov't Meeting

On Tuesday, Bob Jaffe was supposed to meet with Massachusetts state securities regulators, but he never showed up, telling the government, through a spokesperson, that he was “under a doctor’s care.”
Ok. We’ll buy it, just as long as someone can explain why this car was seen leaving Jaffe’s house in Palm Beach on Tuesday.
That was just Jaffe’s doctor? Or his wife? Right?
Photo from David Patrick Columbia’s New York Social Diary
See Also: Jaffe’s Excuse: Too Sick To Meet With Govt
Madoff Salesman Jaffe Bails On Meeting With Feds
