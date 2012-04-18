Disturbing Video Of An SUV Smashing Through A Store And Barely Missing A Woman

A woman was checking out at a 7-Eleven in Waterbury, Connecticut when an SUV smashed through the store and came inches from taking her life.



The driver, an honorably discharged military veteran, quickly backed out of the store and drove off, but was later caught by police. He admitted that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

(via NBC Connecticut)

Produced by Robert Libetti

