SUV Slams Into Saks Fifth Avenue In Manhattan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An 89-year-old man was seriously injured after a vehicle slammed into Saks Fifth Avenue. Witnesses told CBS New York that the car jumped a curb before hitting the pedestrian and the Saks’ flagship location.



The man was taken to Bellevue hospital, and is expected to die from his injuries, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Saks has been a staple in Manhattan since it was built in 1924. The area is usually crowded with tourists.

“The store, which looked mostly unscathed by the accident, remained open Tuesday afternoon, with one entrance closed off by police tape,” WSJ reported.

The company released this statement:

“It is unfortunate that an accident occurred in front of our flagship this morning. Our thoughts are with the individuals affected.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.