Watch this massive shredder swallow cars whole and spit them out in tiny pieces

There are huge, heavy duty machines that can turn the largest of cars into tiny pieces of recyclable scrap metal. When you’re watching this process, it’s as if the machine is eating the car. It’s truly a sight to behold.
Produced by Will Wei
Follow TI: On Facebook
More from Tech Insider:
- There is still one big problem with streaming TV services
- Amy Poehler has nothing on the water-guzzling ‘Wet Prince’ of Los Angeles
- This beautiful resort runs entirely on renewable energy
- Robert Downey Jr. says ‘Iron Man 4’ isn’t ‘in the cards’
- The 10 wealthiest tech billionaires in the world
Read the original article on Tech Insider. Follow Tech Insider on Facebook and Twitter. Copyright 2016.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.