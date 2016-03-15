Watch this massive shredder swallow cars whole and spit them out in tiny pieces

There are huge, heavy duty machines that can turn the largest of cars into tiny pieces of recyclable scrap metal. When you’re watching this process, it’s as if the machine is eating the car. It’s truly a sight to behold.

Produced by Will Wei

