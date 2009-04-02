Car Sales Stabilizing? A Little?

Is there a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered US auto industry?
Today’s monthly car sales were terrible, of course. But they could’ve even been more terrible.
- Ford (F) sales dropped about 40%, but analysts had been looking for a 45% decline.
- GM (GM) fell 45%, but it says that March 31st (yesterday) was its best day since last September. Could it be that Americans are going to buy cars out of patriotic pride?
- And Chrysler saw a decline of 39%, but said the market was showing “signs of life”.
