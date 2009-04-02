Car Sales Stabilizing? A Little?

Is there a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered US auto industry?



Today’s monthly car sales were terrible, of course. But they could’ve even been more terrible.

Ford (F) sales dropped about 40%, but analysts had been looking for a 45% decline.

GM (GM) fell 45%, but it says that March 31st (yesterday) was its best day since last September. Could it be that Americans are going to buy cars out of patriotic pride?

And Chrysler saw a decline of 39%, but said the market was showing “signs of life”.

And we’re back!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.