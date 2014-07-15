Car Sales Data Shows Australia's Love Affair With The SUV Continues

Photo: Shutterstock

Australia’s love affair with sports utility vehicles (SUVs) has seen vehicle sales rise slightly in June, according to the latest ABS figures released this morning.

While passenger vehicle sales dropped by 0.5%, SUV and other vehicles rose by 0.9% each between May and June, according to the trend estimate.

The June trend estimate increased by 0.2%, or 93,031 vehicles, compared with May. In seasonally adjusted terms, the increase is 1.7% and the good news continued on that front, with all vehicle categories reporting increased sales for Passenger (1.3%), Sports utility (0.2%) and Other vehicles (4.8%).

SUV sales. Source: ABS

In terms of trend, five of the eight states and territories experienced an increase in sales. The Northern Territory recorded the largest percentage increase (1.1%), followed by Victoria (0.9%) and South Australia (0.8%). Over the same period, Queensland recorded a decrease of 0.6%.

The seasonally adjusted analysis is more positive with seven of the eight states and territories experienced an increase in new motor vehicle sales when comparing June 2014 with May 2014. The Northern Territory recorded the largest percentage increase (17.7%) followed by South Australia (5.8%) and the ACT (4%).

