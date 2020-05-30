Car plows through crowd peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd in California

23ABCNews A car plows through protestors in Bakersfield, California.

Protests were held following the death of George Floyd after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes on Monday.

While protests began in Minneapolis, they have expanded to many cities including Atlanta, Boston, Denver, and Washington DC.

Many of the protests have turned violent, with looting, fires, and arrests.

A car plowed through a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd in front of the Bakersfield Police Headquarters in Bakersfield, California on Friday night.

Videos posted online show a grey SUV speeding through protestors and then being chased down the street.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: A car was caught on video by Kari Osep 23ABC speeding through the crowded protest taking place in front of the Bakersfield Police Headquarters in Downtown Bakersfield. pic.twitter.com/raAY4i7qpT — 23ABC News (@23ABCNews) May 30, 2020

Seconds later, the car turns around and drives back through the crowded street. Other protesters could be heard telling people to stay out of the street.

“Hey guys, just get out of the street. Just be safe,” someone could be heard saying in the video posted by 23ABC News.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The protests began in Minneapolis on Tuesday, following Floyd’s death Monday. Demonstrations have since spread to other cites, including New York City, Atlanta, Denver, Oakland, and Washington DC.

Floyd died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes during an arrest. Video of the violent arrest quickly went viral, prompting the protests.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd says in the video. “Don’t kill me.”

On Friday afternoon, Derek Chauvin, the officer caught on video pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder.

