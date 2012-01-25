CAR OF THE WEEK: This One-Of-A-Kind Ferrari Sedan Concept Can Be Yours For Just $825,000

Photo: via Hemmings

While Ferrari does not advertise it, any current car can be modified however the owner pleases as part of their “Coachbuild Program.” Body modifications, engine changes, and special interior trims are available to the client that is looking for a more bespoke experience.But in the past, that work was the domain of specialty designers and coachbuilders who would change the car to fit their clients exacting specifications.



This $825,000 Ferrari Pinin is an example of what a coachbuilder can achieve for a customer (via Hemmings).

Pinininfarina, who built the Pinin, is the styling house that has been responsible for a number of notable Ferraris, including the modern 458 Italia, 599 GTB Fiorano, and the Enzo based P4/5, a one-off for noted collector James Glickenhaus.

This sedan was introduced at the 1980 Turin Motor Show as a celebration of Pininfarina’s 50 years in business. While it is not the prettiest Ferrari ever, it is certainly one of the most unique.

At the time it was a non-working display piece, but after heavy modifications, the car can now run under its own power, according to Ultimate Car Page. But even though it can be driven, the seller notes that the car is not street legal.

$825,000 is a lot to pay for a car that cannot go near a road. Is it worth it?

