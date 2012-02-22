CAR OF THE WEEK: Mercedes' Iconic 300 SL Roadster Can Be Yours For An Affordable $695,000

Photo: via Hemmings

Believe it or not, the Mercedes SL Roadster is the budget member of the 300SL family.And now, one has appeared on Hemmings for the discount price of $695,000.



The coupe was built until 1957, and was then replaced with the roadster for the 1958 model year.

While the Gullwing coupes are the heavily-sought after cars, a 1955 alloy-body version recently sold for just less than $5 million and regular models sell for more than $1 million, the roadster provides pure open top enjoyment.

These cars beg to be driven and deserve to be seen on the road. And with more than 1,800 built, it isn’t likely you will see one at the shops.

