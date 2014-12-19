Here's Why The $1.5 Million Pagani Huayra Is Worth The Money

The Pagani Huayra supercar has been with for us for about two years now.
It was the much-anticipated successor to the Zonda, considered by some to be the best new supercar since Ferrari and Lamborghini defined the concept several decades ago.
The name “Huayra” comes from the Incan term for “God of the Winds,” and Horacio Pagani, the carmaker Car & Driver called a “maniacally obsessed perfectionist,” says it was inspired by a jet barreling down the runway just before taking off.
The Huayra costs about $US1.5 million, which is a lot of money for a machine that can rarely be used to its full, 230 mph capacity. But you can now finally get one in the U.S., according to Automobile Magazine.
Apart from the six pieces of fitted luggage that come with the Huayra, there are plenty of ways to justify the sky high price tag.
[An earlier version of this article was written by Alex Davies.]
Car & Driver magazine described driving the Huayra 'like being two boogers riding in a cheetah's nostrils.'
The Huayra's coefficient of drag is .31, better than the McLaren P1 (.34), but not as sleek as the Ferrari F12berlinetta (.299).
The striking side view mirrors provide good visibility. Each is like 'a woman's eye looking back at you,' Jay Leno quipped.
The interior is clad in leather made by the Dani Group, which tailors it to the customer's specific requirements.
Every aluminium part of the Huayra is crafted from a solid block of aluminium. It takes 24 hours to carve the car's rear bumper name tag.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.