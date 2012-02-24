Luxury Car Manufacturers Are Making Bigger Vehicles Just For China

Photo: Pat Hawks via flickr

Lamborghini has famously built some of the most outrageous and insane supercars on the roads for the last 50 years. However, the two model lineup is about to expand with a blast from the past.According to Bloomberg, in order to continue its heady growth in China, Lamborghini is about to introduce the second SUV in its history.



The first, the LM002, was powered by the Countach’s V12 and was a very popular car amongst oil rich nations.

But Lamborghini is not the only manufacturer that is making changes to appeal to China’s desire for larger cars.

Bentley, which like Lamborghini, is owned by Volkswagen, will also be expanding with an ultra-luxury SUV in the next few years Bloomberg reports. Both of these cars should be based on the same architecture that already underpins the Audi Q7, Volkswagen Touareg, and Porsche Cayenne.

Another Italian brand, Maserati, is also introducing an SUV called the Kubang, according to Bloomberg. In a surprise twist, this model will be built in Detroit and based on the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

These larger cars are meant to appeal to the consumer in the East that has different luxury and performance values than the traditional European customer.

While the Chinese luxury market is slowing, it is still expanding. Automakers will do whatever they can to make the most of the larger market.

(via Shanghaiist)

