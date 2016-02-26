Car makers are doing something amazing when it comes to keeping their new cars top secret

Ford/Youtube Ford workers apply camouflage to a new model.

In a world where virtually everyone carries around a camera in their pockets, car companies have to take great care to keep their new designs a secret.

This is especially true when it comes to real-world road trials, in which a yet-to-be-revealed vehicle leaves the closed test track and makes it out into the public eye.

“Spy shots” are a staple of the auto-enthusiast world. Photographers have made careers of hiding out around the automakers’ facilities to nab a photo of a new vehicle.

But the advent of the smartphone has brought a bunch of new, non-pro spies into the game.

So the automakers have pushed back. Ford, for example, has developed effective camouflage to hide their designs from spy photographers or cell phone cameras — and the Blue Oval just released a video explaining how it works.

Check it out:

Design is an essential component of attracting sales for car makers, which is why they must carefully hide new products until their official release. Ford/Youtube 'The work we're doing is crucial to Ford staying competitive in a constantly evolving industry,' said John LaQue of Ford's prototype division. Ford/Youtube 'When we make it to a reveal without a photo surfacing of a non-camouflaged car, we have all done our jobs.' Ford/Youtube That work includes developing camouflage patterns that hide a vehicle's shape. Ford/Youtube Workers then apply the pattern with a vinyl wrap ... Ford/Youtube ... while other features, like the grille or headlights, are covered in mesh. Ford/Youtube Ford also uses fake body panels to change a car's shape. Ford/Youtube The goal here is to hide the car's lines ... Ford/Youtube ... so that it's hard to tell what it will actually look like. Ford/Youtube ... and (hopefully) keep their work off of the internet for as long as possible! Ford/Youtube Watch the full Ford video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.