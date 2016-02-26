Car makers are doing something amazing when it comes to keeping their new cars top secret

In a world where virtually everyone carries around a camera in their pockets, car companies have to take great care to keep their new designs a secret.
This is especially true when it comes to real-world road trials, in which a yet-to-be-revealed vehicle leaves the closed test track and makes it out into the public eye.
“Spy shots” are a staple of the auto-enthusiast world. Photographers have made careers of hiding out around the automakers’ facilities to nab a photo of a new vehicle.
But the advent of the smartphone has brought a bunch of new, non-pro spies into the game.
So the automakers have pushed back. Ford, for example, has developed effective camouflage to hide their designs from spy photographers or cell phone cameras — and the Blue Oval just released a video explaining how it works.
Check it out:
Design is an essential component of attracting sales for car makers, which is why they must carefully hide new products until their official release.
'The work we're doing is crucial to Ford staying competitive in a constantly evolving industry,' said John LaQue of Ford's prototype division.
'When we make it to a reveal without a photo surfacing of a non-camouflaged car, we have all done our jobs.'
