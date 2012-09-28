13 Cars At The Paris Motor Show That Will Shape The Auto Industry

Photo: McLaren

The 2012 Paris Motor Show opens today, and no amount of fanfare around new vehicles and concepts can convince everyone to ignore the fact that times are not good for the European car industry.Auto sales on the continent are set to drop eight per cent this year, Renault’s CEO Carlos Ghosn predicted.



McLaren’s brand new P1 supercar is gorgeous, but it will not, and is not meant to, fit into an industry that demands luxury combined with excellent fuel efficiency.

These 13 cars, from Ford, VW, Mitsubishi, and more, have nothing in terms of power or looks on the P1. But they are their makers’ best bets for boosting sales in a shrinking market. How they do will determine what the auto industry of the future will look like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.