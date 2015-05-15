Major tech companies will wage the next battle for platform share in the car

The car will be the next important hardware category where major mobile software companies battle for platform share.

By 2020, BI Intelligence estimates consumers will activate connected services in 88 million cars, and these services will need to run on an intuitive consumer platform.

That’s why Apple and Google last year announced new operating-system extensions for the dashboard: Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analyse the two tech companies first plays in the connected car market. Our in-depth analysis outlines the capabilities of each system, analyses the market potential for both Google and Apple, and looks at why connected cars are offering such a big opportunity to mobile platforms and apps.

In the next few years, these platforms will dominate connected car services and will be a major area of growth for both tech companies. Through the connected car, Apple and Google have an opportunity to increase brand loyalty, earn revenues, and learn even more about consumer behaviour.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

