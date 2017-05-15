6 gadgets all drivers should have in their cars

From self-driving cars to electric cars to smart cars, there are more options than ever when it comes to getting a new ride.
But before you shell out the big bucks, you may be surprised by the difference one gadget can make in your car.
INSIDER found 6 gadgets that are actually useful on the road. Whether you’re looking for a gift or hoping to teach your old car some new tricks, there’s something on this list that every driver can appreciate:
All prices are in Australian dollars.
To use Maxboost's car mounts, attach one to an air vent in your car. Then, stick the included magnetic pad to the inside of your phone case. Slip your phone case back on, and place your phone directly over the car mount.
You can also swivel the phone in any direction while it's still attached to the car mount.
In case of emergencies on the road, it's important that you can escape quickly out of your car.
For just $US10, you get two of these life-saving safety hammers. Use the razor blade on one end to cut off seat belts and the stainless steel hammer on the other end to smash through car windows.
Automatic connects your car to your phone, so you can check your engine, get emergency help, and more.
Automatic's adaptor lets you read and understand the data in your car's onboard computer.
Use Automatic's free mobile app -- available on both Apple and Android phones -- to see what's wrong with your enginge, check trip mileage, call for help during emergencies, and more.
You can also download more apps from the App Gallery and even connect your car to your Amazon Echo.
If you're tired of trying to interpret an analogue tire gauge accurately, you might want to switch to this digital one instead.
To get an instant, accurate reading of your tire pressure, turn the device on and push the nozzle onto your tire's valve stem. You can also choose from four measurement ranges, including PSI (0-100), bar (0-7), kPa (0-700), and kg/cm² (0-7).
Another Amazon best seller, Anker's PowerDrive 2 has two USB ports so you can charge two devices at the same time. Customers love its compact design and how quickly it charges their phones.
If you plan to bring your dog along on your next road trip, camping trip, or summer hike, you may want to get one of these waterproof seat covers first -- especially if you have a brand new car.
