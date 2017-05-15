6 gadgets all drivers should have in their cars

Drive better without spending thousands. Photo: Supplied

From self-driving cars to electric cars to smart cars, there are more options than ever when it comes to getting a new ride.

But before you shell out the big bucks, you may be surprised by the difference one gadget can make in your car.

INSIDER found 6 gadgets that are actually useful on the road. Whether you’re looking for a gift or hoping to teach your old car some new tricks, there’s something on this list that every driver can appreciate:

All prices are in Australian dollars.

More from INSIDER:

This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.