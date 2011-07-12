Car From French Television Channel Slams Into Tour De France Rider (VIDEO)

The Tour de France is hard. Really, really hard. Three weeks of intense cycling, up and down mountains, across cobblestone, and so on and so forth. You get the idea.



You know what makes it even more difficult? When cars from television channels are crashing into riders.

That exact scenario played out in stage 9, when a vehicle carrying members of France Television 2/3 slammed into Juan Antonio Flecha. He lost control of his bike – understandably, since he’d just been hit by a car – and crashed into Johnny Hoogerland.

Impressively, both men finished the race – Hoogerland had some impressive cuts on his leg after flying through a barbed wire fence (NSFW) – but the incident is bringing up serious questions about the safety of the race.

The accident should have been avoided: “According to Cyclim’Actu, the car had been instructed to allow the Europcar vehicle to give a bottle to Thomas Voeckler, and not to pass. It therefore disobeyed the commands of the commissaries.”

The car has been expelled from the race.

Video below.

(h/t)

