This guy says his Jeep caught fire after leaving his Samsung phone plugged in

A Florida man’s Jeep — and Galaxy Note 7 phone — are burnt to a crisp after the car burst into flames over the weekend.

Nathan Dornacher posted photos to Facebook of his car engulfed in flames after he says he left it running and went inside his house. Dornacher wrote that he had left his phone, a Galaxy Note 7, charging inside the car and the air conditioner running to keep the car cool. While he was in the house, Dornacher’s car burst into flames and the fire department had to be called.



The car’s engine — and likely the interior as well — is now completely destroyed. Dornacher described it as “not the barbecue I was hoping for.”

Dornacher’s Galaxy Note 7 may have played a role in the fire. There have been numerous reports in recent weeks of the battery exploding and Samsung is now recalling the phone, saying it will replace the phone with a new one. The company is also delaying shipments of the latest phone for unspecified quality testing.



“We are aware of the incident and we are working with Mr. Dornacher to investigate his case and ensure we do everything we can for him,” a Samsung spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Consumer safety is Samsung’s highest priority. With regard to the Galaxy Note7, we are asking owners to take advantage of the Product Exchange Program announced on Friday of last week. The program offers Note7 owners the opportunity to exchange the phone for a new one.”

