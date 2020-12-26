A parked car exploded in downtown Nashville and sent 3 people to a hospital in an incident authorities say was 'intentional'

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.

A car has exploded in downtown Nashville, according to local reports.

Buildings are damaged, and three people have been taken to hospitals. There are no reports of critical injuries yet.

Local authorities have told CNN that they believe the incident was done intentionally.

“We do believe this to have been an intentional act,” said Don Aaron, spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Local emergency services were dispatched after a huge explosion in downtown Nashville, according to local news services.

“We do believe this to have been an intentional act,” said Don Aaron, a spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department. “Significant damage has been done to the infrastructure there on 2nd Avenue North.”

A loud boom was heard early on Christmas morning, reports said, damaging buildings and blowing out windows.

At least three people have been transported to hospitals, CNN reported. There aren’t yet any reports of critical injuries, CNN reported, citing Joseph Pleasant from the Nashville fire department.

The explosion came from a parked recreational car, ABC News reported. Emergency crews are attempting to determine the cause of the explosion.

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, told the Associated Press.

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP Plumes of smoke rise next to the Regions Building near the explosion reported in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning

“It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he added.

Police say an explosion linked to a vehicle occurred outside a building on Second Avenue North. They have closed a 10-block radius around the explosion site.

Local and federal agencies, including the FBI, are investigating the incident, CNN reported. The area has been shut down while the investigation remains ongoing.

