Watch this car effortlessly drift and move side-to-side

If you’ve ever dreamed of drifting your sedan with the best of them, here’s your chance. William Liddiard has created a set of omnidirectional tires, called Liddiard Wheels that allow his Toyota Echo to move side-to-side and even spin in circles. They can be used on almost any vehicle and he claims they can stand up to road conditions like any standard tire.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.